Doña Ana County, NM

La Union flood evacuees allowed to return home; emergency declared

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
UPDATE: LA UNION, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart deemed it safe Sunday night for La Union flooding evacuees to return to their homes.

“Water service has been restored and the roads are sufficiently cleared,” she said, but added that residents needed to "remain cautious and remember that the roads are not yet fully restored and may have dangerous sections that should be approached with care.”

Because of the road conditions, the sheriff said street parking wouldn't be allowed for the time being.

Emergency management officials also indicated that some residents may find their homes aren't in livable shape due to mold, structural damage or septic system issues.

“Upon your return home, the first thing to do is make sure your home is safe," Office of Emergency Management Supervisor Stephen Lopez advised homeowners.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A state of emergency has been declared for Doña Ana County following heavy rain and severe flooding in the La Union area that resulted in the recent evacuations of roughly 50 residents, county officials said at a briefing on Sunday.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Sunday declaring the emergency, which will provide the county with state funding and resources to help with the local flood recovery efforts. In addition, the New Mexico National Guard could be activated if needed.

"Given the events of August 12 in the Colonia of La Union, it is imperative we pull together to gather the necessary resources to help mitigate the effects of anticipated rainfall,” said Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart. “This declaration will help us partner more effectively with the state's resources in hopes of protecting all citizens and first- responders throughout this emergency."

Homes in La Union, with Visnaga to the west; South Street to the south and Alvarez to the east remained under a  mandatory evacuation on Sunday.

“Until we can visually inspect those structures, we cannot place people at risk by allowing them in,” Stewart indicated, adding that residents in need of assistance could go to the American Red Cross evacuation center at the Anthony Senior Community Center, 875 Anthony Drive in Anthony.

Water continued to be pumped from behind the Gardner Dam into an arroyo on Sunday in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of Thursday night's dam overflow incident that triggered severe flooding.

"The crew is pumping the equivalent of a residential swimming pool every minute," said Robert Armijo, Doña Ana County Engineering and Roads Chief Engineer.

Officials said the following intersections in La Union were still impassable due to high water:

  • -       Visnaga Street and Telles Ave.
  • -       Conejo Road and Sentenario St.
  • -       Conejo Road and Mendez St.
  • -       Paloma St. and Salome Hernandez St.
  • -       Casad Road is washed out

The briefing by Stewart and other county leaders took place at the Southwest Public Health Resource Center in Las Cruces. You can view it in the video player at the top of this article. You can also read the emergency declaration below.

