Jefferson County, TN

Human skeletal remains found in Jefferson County

WBIR
WBIR
 6 days ago

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office authorities are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains Friday near Dandridge, though not within the city's limits.

The bones were found on Sockless Road, according to the Sheriff's Office. The road is west of Deep Springs Road, south of Interstate 40 and several miles north of Douglas Lake.

Deputies along with Criminal Investigation Division detectives and University of Tennessee forensic anthropologists are investigating.

"The Sheriff’s Office cadaver K-9 has been searching the area this morning," according to a Sheriff's Office notice.

It's not clear if the remains are those of a male or female. A forensic exam can confirm the sex and likely the race of the person.

WBIR will update this story as more details become available.

