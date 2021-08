Syracuse Basketball has a pretty small 2021 recruiting class although each of the four players has a chance to make an immediate impact. The 6-8 forward decided to join his younger brother Buddy and play for his dad Jim. Boeheim didn’t play last season as Cornell and the rest of the Ivy League decided against playing but he did have his best collegiate season in 2019-20 for the Big Red. The Fayetteville native has improved as a shooter, scorer, and defensive rebounder throughout his college career. However, he is not a great 3-point shooter and his individual defense has a lot to be desired.