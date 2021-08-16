Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Willing to Let Star Play Out Contract, Use Franchise Tag

The Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams don't appear to be close to agreeing on a long-term contract extension. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Seahawks made "a final offer to the fifth-year safety" last week, and "with no plans to budge, a league source tells PFT that the team is truly done negotiating with Adams. They believe [they’ve] made a fair and appropriate offer, and that if he doesn’t want to accept it, he can play out his option year and get franchise-tagged twice, for 2022 and 2023."