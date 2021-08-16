Cancel
Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Willing to Let Star Play Out Contract, Use Franchise Tag

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams don't appear to be close to agreeing on a long-term contract extension. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Seahawks made "a final offer to the fifth-year safety" last week, and "with no plans to budge, a league source tells PFT that the team is truly done negotiating with Adams. They believe [they’ve] made a fair and appropriate offer, and that if he doesn’t want to accept it, he can play out his option year and get franchise-tagged twice, for 2022 and 2023."

