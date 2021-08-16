Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 826 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Sawmill to near Hilltop to 13 miles east of San Carlos, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, San Carlos, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Hilltop, Sawmill and Claypool. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 245 and 297. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 271. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 158 and 170. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Globe#Az Route 70
