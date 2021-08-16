Cancel
'South Park' Creators Thinking of Starting Tegridy Farms Marijuana Company

Cover picture for the articleSouth Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone could be looking to start the Tegridy Farms marijuana company. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Parker and Stone discussed their monumental $900 million USD deal with Viacom. The deal saw ViacomCBS INC. renew the beloved series for Season 30 and beyond until 2027 with 14 original films for Paramount+. When asked about what they were going to do with the $900 million USD, Matt Stone said, “I think we’re really for the first time going to bring Tegridy Weed into real life.”

