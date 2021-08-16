'South Park' Creators Thinking of Starting Tegridy Farms Marijuana Company

When you think about it, the South Park guys are the perfect people to purchase Casa Bonita. If none of that sentence made sense to you, we’ll unpack it a bit here. Casa Bonita is a Mexican restaurant. It’s a glorious, church-like building with a tower and a freaking cupola and it lights up at night and it’s in the middle of a strip mall with a thrift store and probably a nail salon or something. Inside, it has an arcade. It has cliff divers. It does, in fact, have cliffs. I happen to know someone who told me he’s banned for life from Casa Bonita for climbing those cliffs as a teen and attempting to dive into the pool without actually being an employed cliff diver, so I feel a special affinity towards the place.