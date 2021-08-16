'South Park' Creators Thinking of Starting Tegridy Farms Marijuana Company
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone could be looking to start the Tegridy Farms marijuana company. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Parker and Stone discussed their monumental $900 million USD deal with Viacom. The deal saw ViacomCBS INC. renew the beloved series for Season 30 and beyond until 2027 with 14 original films for Paramount+. When asked about what they were going to do with the $900 million USD, Matt Stone said, “I think we’re really for the first time going to bring Tegridy Weed into real life.”hypebeast.com
