George County, MS

Hurricane Local Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne This product covers portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi. **FRED MOVING FARTHER INLAND OVER THE EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE. TROPICAL STORM WARNING CANCELLED FOR OKALOOSA COUNTY FLORIDA AND COVINGTON COUNTY ALABAMA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Covington, Okaloosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Inland * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles east-southeast of Mobile AL or about 120 miles east-southeast of Pensacola FL - 29.9N 85.3W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 4:00 PM CDT, Tropical Storm Fred was located about 25 miles northwest of Apalachicola, Florida and moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph. Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida near 215 pm this afternoon. Based on the latest track, Fred is expected to weaken to a depression while continuing northward into northern Georgia through Tuesday. For beach areas, a High Risk of Rip Currents remains in effect through late Tuesday night, and a High Surf Advisory is in effect through Monday night. For coastal portions of the western Florida panhandle, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect until 1 pm Tuesday. All other threats have ended for southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and the western Florida panhandle. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Protect against dangerous surf conditions along beaches of coastal Alabama and coastal western Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts include: - Dangerous surf heights which can be dangerous to swimmers and beachgoers. - Deadly rip currents that can quickly pull anyone caught out to sea. - Significant beach erosion and wave runup possibly leading to flooded roadways along coastal barrier islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for the latest weather information. No evacuation concerns exist that we are aware of. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information...please refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number or website listed below. - Coastal Alabama: - Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - Northwest Florida: - Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency - Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile AL regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.

alerts.weather.gov

