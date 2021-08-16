Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Levy This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL LEVY COUNTY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Coastal Levy * STORM INFORMATION: - About 140 miles west-northwest of Cedar Key FL - 29.9N 85.3W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement North-northeast or 20 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Fred has moved onshore near Cape San Blas in the Florida panhandle and will continue to move north across southeast Alabama and into western Georgia Tuesday morning. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts along the Levy county coast. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the Northern Nature Coast. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across across the Northern Nature Coast. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across Levy county. Potential impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 12 AM EDT Tuesday, or sooner if conditions warrant.