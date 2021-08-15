Sunday’s top prospect performers

Here’s a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list:. Athletics: Daulton Jeffries, RHP (No. 4), Triple-A Las Vegas. Perhaps the one-start stint that Jeffries had with the A’s several weeks prior served as a confidence booster, because since returning to Las Vegas, the right-hander has been in top form. Jeffries had one of his better starts of the season on Sunday, pitching six innings of shutout ball with four strikeouts and no walks, his first quality start this season where he didn’t allow a single earned run. Jeffries began the month by making a spot start for Oakland, allowing three runs across five innings. Since returning, Jeffries has allowed just two runs across 12 innings (1.50 ERA) in two starts. A’s prospect stats »