Ja’Kobe Walter is and one of the top overall players in the country, regardless of class, with schools like Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, SMU and Baylor, among many others, all on his trail. The 6-foot-6 guard from McKinney (Tex.) High School and Team Trae Young, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 16 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He finished his sophomore year averaging 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, leading his team to a 25-3 record. Now he’s agreed to give ZAGSBLOG exclusive access to his world by logging the first-ever ZAGSBLOG Player Blog, giving a live look at his summer in a blog.