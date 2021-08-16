Periods of rain common this week thanks to a damp weather pattern

Starting Monday, we can expect a southerly flow of moisture that will likely not end until Friday. While it is hard to tell when each batch of moisture will arrive, we do know we will be in position for *some* heavier periods of rain. Monday morning should begin with scattered light showers as the atmosphere is primed with this moist flow. As the humidity climbs and the sun breaks through the clouds during the afternoon, a few slow moving thunderstorms could develop. Severe weather is not likely, but the slow-moving and possibly training of storms (areas of rain stuck over one area) could lead to locally heavy downpours.