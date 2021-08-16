Phish fans pack the beach in Atlantic City sparking COVID concerns

It took a while but the Boardwalk is finally even with 2019 numbers. July saw a gambling gross of $277 million, flat with two years ago. Slot win was up 6% on 2% more coin-in but tables declined 14% on only 3% less wagering. Luck was not with the house. That was especially true of Borgata ($64 million), which absorbed a body blow in the form of a 21% decline, driven by a near-cataclysmic 46% plunge in table win on 27% less play. Tighter hold held Borgata slots to only a 6% dip despite 14% less coin-in. The Caesars Entertainment Cerberus was 1% up, with table win 4% higher on 7% greater wagering, while slots were flat (and much tighter) with coin-in down 2%. Individually, Caesars Atlantic City grossed $26 million, a 4.5% gain, Harrah’s Resort slipped 2% to $29 million and Tropicana Atlantic City gained 2% to $29.5 million.