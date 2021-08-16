Cancel
Phish fans pack the beach in Atlantic City sparking COVID concerns

By Chris O'Connell
fox29.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC CITY - Amid new concerns about the Delta variant, fans of the popular jam band Phish packed the beach in Atlantic City by the thousands for three nights over the weekend. Concertgoers were not required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter the outdoor venue, leading...

State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Coronavirus
Atlantic City, NJ
Health
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Vaccines
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Atlantic City, NJ987thecoast.com

ATLANTIC CITY PARKING GARAGE TO BE FREE DURING BRUSH WITH “HENRI”

An Atlantic City parking garage will be free for the public as Henri passes well off our coastline. The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority announced that The Wave parking garage will be free from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. There is a potential for storm surge and some tidal flooding as the storm passes by.
Cape May County, NJ987thecoast.com

20 NEW DEATHS FROM COVID-19 IN NEW JERSEY, HIGHEST NUMBER IN MONTHS

New Jersey officials have announced 20 new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours. That’s the highest single-day death total since before Memorial Day. 1,359 new cases of the virus have been reported. Cape May County reports 479 cases of the virus, including 57 in Wildwood where a large country music festival is being held this week.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Hard Rock announces COVID-19 vaccination incentive program

ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced Thursday a new incentive program for its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The “Rock Your Shot” campaign will provide a $100 gift card to fully vaccinated employees along with chances to win grand prizes including $50,000 cash, a 2021 Jeep Cherokee, 15 prizes of $15,000 each and more.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

LIVE UPDATES: Atlantic City Airshow delights thousands

Follow us for updates on today's airshow, which is now underway. 1:20 p.m.: It's hot out there. Halfway through the airshow and some folks are looking for shelter from the heat and sun (including our reporters). 12:43 p.m.: For some, the airshow is a perfect balance to a day at...
Theater & Dancelivemusicblog.com

Phish Shares “Scents Intro > Moma Dance” Video from Atlantic City Run

Phish just finished off a three-night run on the Atlantic City beach boardwalk with too many highlights to list. The band just shared one of the clear wins from Night #3 on their YouTube channel, the moment when the band “finished” their “Scents and Subtle Sounds” version from the night before by playing the intro portion that was skipped.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Airshow Returns To Jersey Shore Following Year Off Due To COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Airshow has returned to the Jersey Shore. Following a year off due to COVID-19, it was great to see the planes gracing the shoreline with their aerial antics. Atlantic City is alive again. The Airshow just wrapped up, but it was quite the day. The entire beach was packed to check out the air acts and some people decided to stay behind and take in the sun. The sound of crashing waves and seagulls was replaced by planes going back. The Atlantic City Airshow was back in business on Wednesday. “There is hundreds of thousands...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Atlantic City catches up; MGM confronts Covid; AAA salutes Circa

It took a while but the Boardwalk is finally even with 2019 numbers. July saw a gambling gross of $277 million, flat with two years ago. Slot win was up 6% on 2% more coin-in but tables declined 14% on only 3% less wagering. Luck was not with the house. That was especially true of Borgata ($64 million), which absorbed a body blow in the form of a 21% decline, driven by a near-cataclysmic 46% plunge in table win on 27% less play. Tighter hold held Borgata slots to only a 6% dip despite 14% less coin-in. The Caesars Entertainment Cerberus was 1% up, with table win 4% higher on 7% greater wagering, while slots were flat (and much tighter) with coin-in down 2%. Individually, Caesars Atlantic City grossed $26 million, a 4.5% gain, Harrah’s Resort slipped 2% to $29 million and Tropicana Atlantic City gained 2% to $29.5 million.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Atlantic City develops a taste for Phish this weekend

ATLANTIC CITY — Melissa Oliver and Harriet Nucci were not friends before they sat in the shade of a tall barrier on the Boardwalk on Sunday afternoon, but after a few minutes of people watching and chatting, they both said they are friends now. They are both from out of...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

COVID On Officials’ Minds As Atlantic City Preps For Big Summer Weekend

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City officials are taking extra COVID precautions to keep visitors safe as the heat and a weekend full of music and fun brings people to the shore. Notorious jam band Phish will play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, breaking a seven-year drought of not playing at the shore. Saturday has even more in store for those who love cars. Carchella will be at Bader Field this weekend as well. “We’re looking forward for it to be a robust weekend, and more importantly a safe weekend,”  Mayor Marty Smalls Sr. said. It’s a jam-packed weekend, one taking place in the...

