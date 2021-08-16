Cancel
Cibola County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until midnight MDT. * At 921 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over central Cibola county, including San Rafael and portions of New Mexico State Highway 53. This will cause excessive ponding of water on roads as well as arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Grants, Milan and San Rafael in Cibola County.

