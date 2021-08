The recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Texas is hitting the state economically as well as in terms of lives lost, a new study concludes. Perryman Group, an economic research and analysis firm in Waco, Texas, estimates that the state's failure to contain the disease has led to nearly 72,000 job losses and an annualized decline in output of more than $13 billion. On average, the state loses roughly $187,000 for every employee who is unable to return to work because of the pandemic, the firm found.