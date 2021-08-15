Cancel
Environment

Futures File: Climate crisis worsening faster than predicted

By Walt Breitinger Times Columnist
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “average” American chose to ignore the magnitude and urgency of climate change, while some even dared to deny it. Until this year’s droughts, fires and floods, that is. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is comprised of 195 nations, released a new report Monday that paints a dire...

