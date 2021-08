I was talking recently to the CEO of a small software technology business and a member of the Inc. CEO Project about some of the issues he was dealing with inside his company. One of the big decisions that he was contemplating was to begin expanding the role of his sales force. Rather than just focus on selling new business, he was thinking of having his salespeople follow their customers into an ongoing relationship. They would now serve and support those customers, and potentially upsell them over time. He wanted the higher service levels but was mostly interested in the opportunities for upselling.