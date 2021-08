It might appear height was never a worry for Kevin Hart, for what he lacks in stature is made up with a big personality and soaring levels of confidence. Throughout his illustrious career, Hart has starred in numerous comedy films — from "Scary Movie 3" to "Soul Plane" to "Ride Along" — and has many comedy specials in which he performs in front of thousands of raucous fans. And despite his small stature, Hart has bared the brunt of height jokes from fellow comedians and even so himself — confidently acknowledging his size and using it to his comedic advantage, eliciting big laughs from crowds all around the world. In doing so, Hart serves as an inspiration for those who may feel insecure about their height, and many have applauded him for practicing self-love.