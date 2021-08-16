Publishing your first npm package

ClickHole, the satirical website that pokes fun at various Internet outlets, has released its first tabletop game. Business Walrus is a new tabletop game made in the style of Cards Against Humanity and other card-themed party games. Players will pitch various inventions that have to meet certain requirements based on card requirements. There are three card types - players have to come up with an invention based on an "ask" card that describes the general theme of the product, and a "must have" card that explains features that must be included in the invention. For instance, a player might be tasked with "A game-changing toilet invention" that "is extremely bad for the environment." Other cards add in surprises during pitches, such as singing a jingle for your product.