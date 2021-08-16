Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Publishing your first npm package

gitconnected.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA step-by-step guide on how to publish a npm package. In this blog post, I will show you how easy it is to publish your own npm package in the world’s largest software registry. For this tutorial, I created a dummy file that we will publish together. I created an...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npmjs Com#Node Modules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Technologytheregister.com

GitHub's npm gave away a package name while it was in use, causing rethink

Last December, GitHub recognized that it hadn't revisited the dispute policy for npm packages since acquiring NPM in March, 2020, and in February this year, it suspended transfers of abandoned packages until it could come up with a system that's fair, consistent, and enforceable. The Microsoft-owned company did so because...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Turn Your Code into a Real Program: Packaging, Running and Distributing Scripts using Docker

With Docker, it is easy to package your code into an image that we can run anywhere, anytime; regardless of your hardware or software. It will run on a laptop, Raspberry Pi, Server, Mac, Linux or Windows. This article will detail the process of packaging your script into a Docker image that can be shared and run. It focuses particularly on how to run the programs that exist in the Docker image.
Computersgitconnected.com

Writing ransomware in under 40 lines

If you run this program without the if(text.txt) and change ../ to homedir, YOU WILL RUIN YOUR COMPUTER!. We’re basically going to write a full ransomware program in 40 lines of Javascript!. This example will assume you already have knowledge of generator functions, basic cryptography. Firstly we’re going to import...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Build a simple Pie Chart with HTML and CSS

You can create a Pie Chart in HTML using a simple CSS function called conic-gradient. element to our HTML page, which acts as a placeholder for our pie chart. element, which determine the size of our pie chart:. Then, we need to make our pie chart circle-shaped by setting the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Convert Your Python Project into a Package Installable through pip

A tutorial with a ready-to-run template, describing how to transform a Python Project into a Package available in the Python Package Index. It may happen that when you create a new Python project, you have to reuse some previous code, which has been already well organised. Thus, you could convert this previous well-organised code into a package.
Softwaregitconnected.com

15 Useful NPM Packages That You Should Know

List of npm packages to help with your development process. Node Package Manager (NPM) is relied upon by more than 11million developers worldwide. The npm registry has become the largest software registry in the world with more than one million packages. Here we will go through a list of useful...
Softwaregitconnected.com

Valtio, the proxy-based state management

Deciding on the right state management tool is one of the most crucial decisions before developing a web application. There are many tools and techniques to manage application states, but people tend to over-engineer selecting tools that are way too complex and introduce boilerplate codes. People started moving towards simple or lightweight state management tools like Zustand, Jotai, Recoil, Context API to address this issue.
Computersgitconnected.com

15 Python Packages Worth Checking Out

Python has overtaken french to be the most popular language that is taught in primary schools. The reason behind the massive popularity is its simple syntax, one-liners, and the vast amount of packages. A package in python is a collection of python files. A file named __init__.py means every directory inside the python path that contains a file __init__.py with be treated as a python package.
Youtubegitconnected.com

Audio & Video Drift Correction Cookbook

If you have a project that involves recording videos, especially if it involves recording many videos, you might end up with a problem known as audio drift. If you are experiencing this problem I have good news, bad news, and then some more good news for you. The Good News.
Computerspercona.com

First Packages for Debian 11 “bullseye” Now Available

Over the weekend, the Debian project announced the availability of their newest major distribution release, Debian 11 (code name “bullseye”). We’d like to congratulate the Debian project and the open source community for achieving this major milestone! With over two years in the making, it contains an impressive amount of new and updated software for a wide range of applications (check out the release notes for details). The project’s emphasis on providing a stable Linux operating system makes Debian Linux a preferred choice for database workloads.
HobbiesComicBook

ClickHole Publishes First Tabletop Game

ClickHole, the satirical website that pokes fun at various Internet outlets, has released its first tabletop game. Business Walrus is a new tabletop game made in the style of Cards Against Humanity and other card-themed party games. Players will pitch various inventions that have to meet certain requirements based on card requirements. There are three card types - players have to come up with an invention based on an "ask" card that describes the general theme of the product, and a "must have" card that explains features that must be included in the invention. For instance, a player might be tasked with "A game-changing toilet invention" that "is extremely bad for the environment." Other cards add in surprises during pitches, such as singing a jingle for your product.
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

Vector Application Icon for Android—A Complete Guide.

Getting rid of bitmaps in an entire application is a dream of many optimizers. Especially if the application is not large, and PNG icons, (if not made correctly) consume almost a quarter of the total app size. But it has some drawbacks, let’s talk about them, maybe in your case a vector icon is not an option. So:
Softwaregitconnected.com

Achieve Type Safety With TypeScript Magic

TypeScript advanced types are powerful. These include conditional types, generics, union types, distributive conditional types and type inference. It is a complex toolbox, with many features and keeps evolving. When I learnt TypeScript, I found many examples are either trivial or contrived. From those examples, it is hard to relate...
SoftwareIBM - United States

Update a Knative resource without publishing your custom manifests

The artifacts released by Knative Serving and Eventing consist of many Kubernetes resources, meaning that there are many combinations of resources to configure Knative. The custom resources are the source of truth for configuration enabled with different fields, but it is almost impossible to enable all of the possible options. If you want to configure something that the custom resources of Knative Operator do not support, there is a flexible way for you to configure the resources by using customized manifests. You can either overwrite all of the resources, partially update them, or add some resources. This tutorial shows how you can partially update a Knative resource by giving Knative Operator access to your customized manifests within the local volume.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Setting Up Your Computer With GitHub Via Access Tokens

If you are like me, you were probably still using the old way of having your computer set up with GitHub via a password. Much to our dismay (for what I’d assume are valid reasons that I haven’t looked into yet), as of August 13th (yes, a Friday), we were unable to push our code because we were behind with the times. I would like to share with you the SUPER QUICK way I got my code back up and pushing (because everywhere I looked online was overly complicated or didn’t give enough information).
Computersgitconnected.com

C++ Return: Any, Optional, or Variant?

Sphero released the RVR robot above in 2019. Before its release, I worked to build a robot with similar capabilities. I abandoned my efforts for an RVR. That lead to an expedition in reverse engineering their serial port communications protocol. As work progressed, it became clear that the data from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy