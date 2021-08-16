Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

MIT’s Nimbus Solar Car Wins 2021 American Solar Challenge

By Elizabeth Durant, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent-designed Nimbus solar car travels 1,109 miles in five days, averaging 38.4 miles per hour. After three years of hard work, the MIT Solar Electric Vehicle Team took first place at the 2021 American Solar Challenge (ASC) on August 7 in the Single Occupancy Vehicle (SOV) category. During the five-day race, their solar car, Nimbus — designed and built entirely by students — beat eight other SOVs from schools across the country, traversing 1,109 miles and maintaining an average speed of 38.4 miles per hour.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit#American Solar Challenge#Solar Car#Race Cars#Mit#Building N51
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Raytown, MOlstribune.net

Historic Santa Fe Trail Hosts American Solar Competition

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the streets of Raytown, Missouri were met by an impressive display of solar vehicles. The American Solar Challenge is a nationwide team competition where different universities demonstrate their mastery of solar energy. Each team is charged with building one solar car capable of traveling between 1500-2000 miles across the United States.
CarsWatauga Democrat

App State finishes first in Multi-Occupant Vehicle class in American Solar Challenge

Appalachian State’s Team Sunergy wrapped up the American Solar Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 7. The team came in first for ASC’s Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class challenge, bringing home the award for Best Electrical Design and sharing the Wilson Cup with the team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The second class in the American Solar Challenge is the Single-Occupant Vehicle class, which is judged on different criteria from the Multi-Occupant Vehicle Class.
Boone, NCappstate.edu

App State's Team Sunergy wins big in US solar racing challenge — No. 1 in Cruiser Class

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s solar vehicle team, Team Sunergy, blazed through the 2021 American Solar Challenge (ASC) — finishing in first place for multiple-occupant vehicles (MOV), winning all three stages of the race from Missouri to New Mexico and clocking a total of 964.8 miles. The team also took top awards for teamwork and electrical design.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar challenging nuclear as potential climate change solution

Nuclear power delivers almost 20% of all electricity in the United States, and about 50% of all low-emission electricity. Moreover, the United States has almost 100 nuclear power units operating more than 90% of the time, providing a steady base of power generation. But moving forward, it seems nuclear has...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NIMBUS Wins Silver As Ad Age's Southeast Small Agency Of The Year

LOUISVILLE ,Ky., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of accolades continues for NIMBUS, a strategic multicultural marketing firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Last week, they were named the Southeast's Silver winner of the 2021 Small Agency of The Year Awards presented by Ad Age—an industry-leading global media brand and focused on curated creativity, people and culture. In June, NIMBUS was named Ad Age's 2021 Multicultural Agency of The Year.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
Missouri StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Missouri

The data collected by HomeSnacks identifies the top 5 worst places to live in Missouri based on population density, unemployment rates, adjusted median income, housing vacancy rate, education levels, and crime levels.
Pennsylvania StateScienceBlog.com

Tracking Pennsylvania’s ginseng forests

There is good and bad news about ginseng collection and production in Pennsylvania, and likely much of Appalachia, according to a new study conducted by Penn State researchers. On the positive side, it seems that many collectors of the endangered forest herb valued for its medicinal qualities are planting seeds...
JobsWashington Examiner

America’s stealth tax system makes commuting to work a crime

Many people face a modern-day debtor’s prison. They are stuck at home, unable to drive because their driver’s license has been seized by the state — not because they drove recklessly, but because they owe fines to the court system. Their offenses can be unrelated to driving, but the criminal...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Above, SecondSol partner to address component obsolescence challenges in solar industry

Above has integrated the industry-leading solar PV marketplace, SecondSol, into its solar plant inspection platform, SolarGain. Designed for solar, the SolarGain cloud-based platform delivers the tools and insights needed to manage solar PV plants down to the module. The platform allows owners and operators to overcome their biggest challenges, from module-level condition monitoring to providing evidence for warranty claims and repowering decisions.
Ouachita County, ARCamden News

Bearden breaks ground on solar project with Today's Power, Inc.

Photo courtesy of Today's Power, Inc. Leslie Holloway (Ouachita Electric- FAR LEFT) Joins Mayor Ginger Bailey & Michael Henderson (TPI – FAR RIGHT) and Bearden City Council for groundbreaking. Bearden breaks ground on solar project with Today's Power, Inc. Special to the Camden News. Mayor Ginger Bailey, City Council Members,...
Billings, MTIndependent Record

Solarize Billings campaign attempts to take solar mainstream

Most residential electric meters rotate counterclockwise as energy is consumed. But on the back of Kris Spanjian’s house off Molt road, the flat disk reverses course during the day. With her husband Ray Gilbertson, the couple recently installed solar panels on the outbuildings of their small ranch. Engineers from Bozeman...
Energy IndustryDaily Gate City

Mohrfeld tells of solar energy, electric cars

Michael Mohrfeld lives in the future when it comes to energy and going green and gave a basic run down about solar panels and electric cars to Rotarians earlier this week. In addition to being a major electrical contractor in Fort Madison, Mohrfeld continues to grow in terms of setting up companies, government properties and private homes with solar energy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy