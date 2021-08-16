MIT’s Nimbus Solar Car Wins 2021 American Solar Challenge
Student-designed Nimbus solar car travels 1,109 miles in five days, averaging 38.4 miles per hour. After three years of hard work, the MIT Solar Electric Vehicle Team took first place at the 2021 American Solar Challenge (ASC) on August 7 in the Single Occupancy Vehicle (SOV) category. During the five-day race, their solar car, Nimbus — designed and built entirely by students — beat eight other SOVs from schools across the country, traversing 1,109 miles and maintaining an average speed of 38.4 miles per hour.scitechdaily.com
