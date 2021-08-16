Shelter-in-place order issued in La Porte, officials say

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the city of La Porte Sunday evening.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged residents to go inside and turn off their air conditioning.

According to the Harris County Pollution Control, hydrogen sulfide was released at a Lubrizol Plant in Deer Park. It is a chemical compound that tends to smell like rotten eggs.

Inhaling the chemical can cause upper respiratory irritation, officials said.

It is unclear how long residents will need to shelter in place.