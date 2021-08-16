Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

Man arrested in Vista homicide case identified

By City News Service
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twtEG_0bSgTRRI00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sheriff's detectives arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Vista man in his home last weekend, the department announced Sunday.

Jheran Beverson was arrested Saturday and booked at 7:46 p.m. for the murder of 52-year-old Shannon Betz, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver. He was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center, according to jail records.

Betz was found dead by his roommate at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 8, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials.

Betz suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, Seiver said.

A motive for the killing was not released by the department.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vista, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy