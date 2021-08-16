CDC, FDA approve third vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised Americans

What was once a thought, is now a reality as far as COVID-19 vaccines are concerned - at least for seven million American adults who are considered immunocompromised .

Last week, the CDC and FDA approved recommendations that certain immunocompromised people who received both doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get a third dose as an enhanced measure of protection against COVID-19.

At this time, a second vaccine dose for immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been approved.

According to CDC data, immunocompromised people make up 3% of the U.S. adult population. It's a group that, experts say, needs all the protection they can get when it comes to staying healthy during this pandemic.

Dr. Thomas Russo is an infectious diseases expert at the University at Buffalo and says this recommendation was long overdue.

"The CDC and FDA have acted at this time to try and improve the degree of protection with this particularly vulnerable patient group to hopefully prevent infections and keep them out of the hospital and minimize bad outcomes," Russo says.

Given their weakened immune systems, immunocompromised people are at much greater risk when it comes to COVID-19. Breakthrough infections heightened transmission, and hospitalization are among some serious concerns, especially given how contagious the delta variant is.

"By giving them the third shot," Russo said. "Hopefully they'll receive the same level of protection as non-immunocompromised individuals that had a great response when they received the two shots."

So far, third doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been approved for people ages 12 and up. Third doses of the Moderna vaccine have been approved for people ages 18 and up.

Russo tells 2 On Your Side, at the moment antibody levels are not being checked by the CDC, which means no doctor's note or prescription will be necessary if you qualify and are interested in getting that third vaccine.

"If your physician feels that you qualify for this immunocompromised group, go ahead and just receive the third shot. The best strategy as opposed to trying to sort out what type of response you have is to just go ahead and get that third shot," Russo explains.

Which begs the question, who qualifies?

According to the CDC , the list includes people who:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

According to the CDC, you must wait at least 28 days after your second vaccine dose (Pfizer or Moderna) before you receive a third dose.