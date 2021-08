You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Fossils have long given us glimpses of the life that came before us, but these glimpses are generally static. They tell us a bit about species that lived, but not much about how they lived. Evolving techniques are deepening our viewpoint. Wooller et al. examined isotopes collected from the tusk of a 17,000-year-old mammoth to elucidate its movements from birth to death. This included its time—likely with a herd—as an infant and juvenile, then as a prime-age adult, and then as a declining senior over its approximately 28-year life span.