Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Pools are closing down for the season—these are still open

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yysm_0bSgRTzU00

The hot weather isn't done with us just yet, but now there are a few less places to beat the heat.

Sunday was the last day of the swim season at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center in Ankeny. Gates officially closed on the last open swim session at 6 p.m.

"I like coming to this pool because it's kid-friendly. It's small enough for these three to run around without all the big kids, just let them enjoy splashing around," said Danielle Snook, a mother of three who visited Prairie Ridge during its last day.

On the bright side, there's still time to enjoy the Cascade Falls Aquatic Center which is open daily through Friday and on weekends from August 28 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Sunday was also the last day for most City of Des Moines pools , with a few exceptions. Ashfield Park wading pool is open through Friday and Nahas Aquatic Center will be open on weekends through Labor Day. Ashby Park splash pool is also still open.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Ankeny, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Hot Weather#Nahas Aquatic Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy