Motorola Moto G60S Price in Malaysia & Specs
The Motorola Moto G60S is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1. The device also has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2460 pixels, 395 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable battery at 9.6mm device thickness and weight 212g, running on Android 11.technave.com
