Motorola Moto G60S Price in Malaysia & Specs

Aug. 14—The next phone coming in from Reliance Jio is the JioPhone Next that is being made in a collaboration with Google. This entry-level Android smartphone was announced in June this year and is scheduled to go on sale in September. With little less than a month to go, the specs of the JioPhone Next have been tipped. Going by the information we have, the JioPhone Next is being tipped to run Android 11 (the Go Edition) and should come with a single rear camera, and an HD+ display. The JioPhone Next was announced at the 44th Reliance Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) by Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani who had said that the JioPhone Next would be the most affordable smartphone globally.