Woodbine Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

Leave it to Carnoustie to remind the world that Nelly Korda is human after all. Korda’s run of seemingly perfection came to an end Friday as she proved to be a mere mortal in carding a 1-over 73. The first-round co-leader of the AIG Women’s Open, Korda recorded one of the few over-par rounds of the day in what were benign weather conditions that made for ample low scores.