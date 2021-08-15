Cancel
Woodbine Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

5th-$98,440, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.960, 45.830, 57.780, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.740. Tragically Quewick120423-13-14-hd4-hdD. Fukumoto7.05. Cape Cod124132-1½2-12-15-2A. Gallardo4.60. Karakontie Pat120958-108-106-1½6-1¾S. Bridgmohan6.00. Truecrest124867-1½7-27-2½7-7L. Contreras27.60. Midway Mischief120699998-6¾R. Hernandez3.80. Beyond My Dreams120745-16-18-79E. Wilson14.95. 5 (5)Send the Word58.1019.3012.10. 3 (3)Beyond Borders3.702.60. 2 (2)Chunky Monkey5.80. $0.2 Pick...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Cassia County Fair Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

2nd-$1,625, , 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.940. Lynda Dash130311-1½1-1¾J. Borbonio2.402.602.200.20. Db Beduino130443-1½2-¾N. Marin3.202.2012.90. Gw Coronas Cash130522-nk3-2½J. Flores2.206.50. Capone Corona130234-1½4-4¼D. Erickson2.60. The Flyin Apache1301555T. Thomas17.90. Daily Double (2-3) paid $46.40; Exacta (3-4) paid $14.60; Quinella (3-4) paid $67.60; Trifecta...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair, Combined

1st_$4,900, , 3YO up F&M, 3f, cloudy. Off 1:02. Time 1:60.61. Fast. Also Ran_Pro Dream, Fiftys Delite, A Womans Move, Showmedamonhun. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $15.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-4) paid $5.94. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $16.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$6,100, cl, 3YO, 3½f, cloudy. 1...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Albuquerque Entries, Friday

1st_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 2nd_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 3rd_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 4th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 5th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 6th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. 7th_$8,000, trl, 2YO, 4f. Storm Sign124Dale Yeah124. El Ville Y Su Corona124Flume Chicks124. Eb Hardwood124Cowboy Zulu124. Rally Up the Alley124Dj Heartbreaker124. 8th_$31,700, alc, 3YO up F&M...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results LA

1st_$9,000, wvr cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear. 5 (5) Expensive Devon (E.Rojas Fernandez)15.406.00. Off 7:48. Time 0:51.96. Fast. Also Ran_Badger Gal, Goddess Aphrodite, In It for Life, Dairy Kid, Nip Nap, Beyond the Clouds. $1 Exacta (6-5) paid $82.50. $1 Superfecta (6-5-3-7) paid $5,269.90. $1 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $599.80.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Saturday

1st_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, , clear. Off 6:01. Time 4:59.01. Fast. Also Ran_Faster Than Hasta, The Designer. Exacta (4-2) paid $35.40. Quinella (2-4) paid $14.40. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-3) paid $17.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Emerald Downs-3-Add

3rd_$7,260, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, cloudy. Off 7:23. Time 1:39.88. Fast. Scratched_Dragon Lady. Also Ran_Zeynep, She Owns the Paynt. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $82.60. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $29.90. $1 Exacta (2-4) paid $12.10. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-3-1) paid $6.17. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-3) paid $20.15. (c)...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Charles Town

1st_$15,400, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear. Off 7:21. Time 0:52.90. Fast. Scratched_Indian Fiber, Bayou Bougie. Also Ran_Dimitri's Romance. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $7.20. $1 Trifecta (3-5-1) paid $11.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-9-Add

9th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up, 7½f, tf., cloudy. Off 10:55. Time 1:30.11. Firm. Scratched_Lethal Move. Also Ran_Tillis, The Right Stuff, Deanos Cape, Comedian, Mists of Time, Nautical Moon, Blue Skye Jade, Life On the Road. $0.5 Pick 4 (7-6-3-2/12) 4 Correct Paid $344.05. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $68.75. Daily Double (3-2) paid $29.60. Exacta (2-4) paid $331.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-4-11-8) paid $1,595.23. $0.5 Trifecta (2-4-11) paid $293.30. Attendance unavailable. $993,370. Handle $94,830. Total Handle $1,088,200.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Pimlico-4-Add

4th_$27,750, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 2:16. Time 1:51.53. Yielding. Scratched_Kyosha, Guapa Chica, Expect the Sunrise, Peachy Between Us. Also Ran_Love My Cat, Charliv, Pau Hana, Bob's Lady, Honor the Tab. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $231.10. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $76.70. $1 Superfecta (6-10-5-4) paid $800.80. $1 Trifecta (6-10-5) paid $344.50. $1 Consolation Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $38.60.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Exodus and Hope (L), 124L. Valenzuelax-x-xTim Anderson. 2Rosehill Road (L), 119D. Butler2-2-3Bernell Rhone. 4Ringaroundtherosie (L), 119K. Lopez10-5-6Matt Williams. 5Diggs Won , 119K. Harr10-7-6Virginia Peters. 6I Came to Shame (L), 119L. Fuentes8-x-xSue Wiley. 2nd-$12,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$9,400, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$13,400, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$17,400, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi. 4th_$16,200, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. Rubric124Tiz Penney124. First Aide119Trick Hat119. Passo a Frente119Solesofhershoes119. Moart119Bit O Bodie119. 5th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. Jimmys Lifestyle120Animal...
GolfGolf Channel

Nelly Korda falls from Women's Open lead with rare over-par round

Leave it to Carnoustie to remind the world that Nelly Korda is human after all. Korda’s run of seemingly perfection came to an end Friday as she proved to be a mere mortal in carding a 1-over 73. The first-round co-leader of the AIG Women’s Open, Korda recorded one of the few over-par rounds of the day in what were benign weather conditions that made for ample low scores.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Felix Auger-Aliassime: I need to look myself in the mirror

Rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime wants to look himself in the mirror and try to figure out what he needs to improve going forward. Auger-Aliassime, ranked at No. 17 in the world, made the quarterfinal at this week's Cincinnati Masters. Auger-Aliassime didn't play particulary well against Stefanos Tsitsipas but he...
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Red Bulls-New York FC game postponed by Henri

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The Hudson River Derby game between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC was postponed Saturday night because of soggy field conditions. Heavy rain from Tropic Storm Henri delayed the game more than two hours before it was called off. The game has...
Footballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Houston 20, Dallas 14

Hou_Ingram 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:12. Dal_Pollard 8 pass from Rush (Hajrullahu kick), 3:44. Dal_C.Wilson 9 pass from Rush (Hajrullahu kick), 1:53. Hou_L.Johnson 53 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 7:05. Fourth Quarter. Hou_FG Fairbairn 38, 11:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 2:13. HouDal. First downs1222. Total Net Yards222320. Rushes-yards28-9130-95 Passing131225. Punt Returns2-332-14 Kickoff...
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Las Vegas 17, L.A. Rams 16

Las_Ragas 1 run (Carlson kick), 7:03. LAR_Blanton 9 pass from Perkins (Gay kick), 9:13. Las_Ateman 29 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 7:01. LAR_J.Harris 2 pass from Perkins (pass failed), :23. LasLAR. First downs1321. Total Net Yards229327. Rushes-yards22-7927-129 Passing150198. Punt Returns4-431-7 Kickoff Returns0-02-40 Interceptions Ret.1-02-13 Comp-Att-Int16-24-226-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost3-222-10 Punts5-45.24-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-00-0 Penalties-Yards6-509-79.
Cyclingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Caruso wins 9th Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead

ALTO DE VELEFIQUE, Spain (AP) — Damiano Caruso won the ninth stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, with Primoz Roglic finishing second to keep the overall lead. Caruso was in front for the last 70 kilometers (43 miles) of the 188-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique.
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Denver 30, Seattle 3

Den_Hamler 2 pass from Bridgewater (McManus kick), 8:10. Den_J.Williams 0 run (McManus kick), 11:49. Den_FG McManus 52, 11:28. Den_FG McManus 33, 15:00. Den_Beyer 11 pass from Rypien (McManus kick), 5:11. DenSea. First downs1314. Total Net Yards264271. Rushes-yards30-6324-75 Passing201196. Punt Returns1-61-3 Kickoff Returns2-575-126 Interceptions Ret.2-00-0 Comp-Att-Int21-28-023-37-2 Sacked-Yards Lost2-153-23 Punts3-45.02-49.0. Fumbles-Lost1-01-1 Penalties-Yards0-09-60.
NFLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pittsburgh 26, Detroit 20

Pit_Freiermuth 11 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 6:18. Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:59. Pit_FG Boswell 35, 11:29. Det_Igwebuike 7 run (pass failed), 15:00. Pit_FG Boswell 42, 9:26. Det_McKinley 10 pass from Blough (Bullock kick), 3:26. Det_Reynolds 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 2:00. A_45,374. DetPit. First downs2120. Total Net...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sunday's Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Akron (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Alex Lange from Toledo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Wily Peralta on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Luke Farrell to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

Comments / 0

