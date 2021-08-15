Injury Notes: Winker, Lindor, Phillies, Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies had an absolutely outrageous start to August, but now they’re floundering once again. Even Zack Wheeler had a rough start on Friday. There’s hope on the horizon, though, as the Phillies have several players returning from injury who could be real difference-makers on this team. Even if these players aren’t significant upgrades, at this point in the season, they would provide more rest for the everyday players, and more versatility for Girardi’s lineups and bullpen.