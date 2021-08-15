Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Injury Notes: Winker, Lindor, Phillies, Brewers

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Winker’s return to the Reds lineup was short-lived, as the outfielder left today’s game prior to the bottom of the third inning. Winker went 0-for-2 with two flyouts in his first two plate appearances before re-aggravating the mild intercostal strain that sidelined him for Cincinnati’s previous two games. A previous MRI didn’t reveal any damage, though manager David Bell told reporters (including The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans) that Winker will be re-evaluated prior to tomorrow’s game against the Cubs.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Brewers#Reds#Cubs#Race#Mri#Athletic#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Injury Update: Chase Anderson to IL, Nick Maton Recalled

Phillies' No. 5 starter goes on injured list; no Hoskins or Didi originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Chase Anderson, who took Vince Velasquez' spot as the Phillies' No. 5 starter last week, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with triceps tendinitis. Anderson first felt it during his...
MLBBleacher Report

Javier Baez Day-to-Day After Exiting Mets' Loss to Phillies with Hip Injury

New York Mets infielder Javier Baez suffered a hip injury on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park, according to manager Luis Rojas. The shortstop exited in the bottom of the fifth inning with left hip tightness after grounding out in the top of the frame. Rojas told reporters...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Reds put OF Jesse Winker (ribs) on IL

The Cincinnati Reds put outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list Monday with an intercostal strain. The intercostal muscles are the muscles between the ribs. Winker, who turns 28 on Tuesday, aggravated the injury on a swing during Sunday's game vs. Philadelphia before leaving in the third innings. Winker didn't play Friday or Saturday due to the injury.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Didi Gregorius: Out again with elbow injury

Gregorius (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. Gregorius will be on the bench for the second straight game while he manages a sore elbow. Ronald Torreyes will pick up another start at shortstop in place of Gregorius, who will hope to be ready to go for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers following the Phillies' off day Monday.
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Winker, Reds prevent sweep by Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Late scratch Friday

Winker was a late scratch from Friday's lineup against the Phillies, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. It's unclear why he was scratched. Shogo Akiyama was added to the lineup in center field with Tyler Naquin sliding over to left.
MLBwktysports.com

MLB Wednesday: Brewers/Cubs & LAD/Phillies

What’s on the table today?: Betting Trends for Brewers/Cubs & Dodgers/Phillies. Wednesday Night baseball features three of the hottest teams in the Major League’s, the Brewers, Dodgers, and don’t-look-now Phillies. Milwaukee is on the road versus a “Triple-A” type Cubs team while the Dodgers are in Philadelphia for a date...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Team Peak, Bullpen Injuries, Return of Galvis

We are back with the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. The Phillies have won eight games in a row and remain in first place in the National League East. This week's mailbag is looking towards the now and not the future for the first time in a while. Send me your questions at any time to @FrankKlose.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notes: 'Out of whack' Zach Wheeler roughed up by Reds

PHILADELPHIA — Just when Zack Wheeler was about to make a powerful move in the NL Cy Young race Friday, he made a slight retreat. One start after sparking memories of the late Roy Halladay with a two-hitter, the right-hander was just ordinary in a 6-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds as the flagging Phils lost for the third time in four games.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury. Hoskins, who leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs this season, landed on the IL because of a left groin strain, according to the team. The 28-year-old slugger missed the club's past three games due to the ailment.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jesse Winker: Aggravates injury Sunday

Winker exited Sunday's win over the Phillies after aggravating his intercostal strain and will be evaluated further Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Winker missed the previous two games with what was labeled lower-back tightness, but he's apparently been dealing with an intercostal strain. He rejoined the lineup...
MLBSportsGrid

Jesse Winker out of the starting lineup Friday for the Reds

Jesse Winker was not in the starting lineup for the Reds on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Winker was in the original lineup but then was a late scratch. There has been no reason given as to why Winker was removed. Winker is having a monster season for the Reds and might...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Jesse Winker batting second on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Winker will start in left field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Braves. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 12.5 FanDuel points on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: 4 Players coming back from injury who can make a difference

The Philadelphia Phillies had an absolutely outrageous start to August, but now they’re floundering once again. Even Zack Wheeler had a rough start on Friday. There’s hope on the horizon, though, as the Phillies have several players returning from injury who could be real difference-makers on this team. Even if these players aren’t significant upgrades, at this point in the season, they would provide more rest for the everyday players, and more versatility for Girardi’s lineups and bullpen.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

After returning to lineup, Jesse Winker leaves Reds' game with injury

Jesse Winker’s return to the Reds lineup was short-lived, as the outfielder left Sunday’s game before the bottom of the third inning. Winker went 0-for-2 with two flyouts in his first two plate appearances before re-aggravating the mild intercostal strain that sidelined him for Cincinnati’s previous two games. A previous MRI didn’t reveal any damage, though manager David Bell told reporters (including The Athletic’s C. Trent Rosecrans) that Winker will be re-evaluated before Monday’s game against the Cubs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds' Jesse Winker scratched on Friday, Shogo Akiyama to start against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker has been scratched from Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Winker has been removed from Friday's lineup for undisclosed reasons. He will be replaced by Shogo Akiyama who will start in center field and bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Akiyama is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy