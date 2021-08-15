Cancel
Monterey, CA

A Marina-based photographer who changed photography talks about life and making art.

By Agata Popęda
Cover picture for the articleWilliam Giles, born in 1934, was one of the first practitioners of manipulated polaroid—a radical attack on photography as mimesis. He studied and worked with many known photographers including Minor White, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lang and others. His photographs document the civil rights movement in America, capture the fury of the ocean at Point Lobos, the serenity of Puebloan prayer rooms called kivas, the transitions of life and death, the rhythms of a junkyard. His work can be found in museums from San Francisco to Paris, and currently at the Monterey Museum of Art. He resides in Marina.

