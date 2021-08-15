A Marina-based photographer who changed photography talks about life and making art.

The woman in the picture has a look of worry and determination on her face, but what really draws the gaze is the machine gun she’s pointing a little too close to the viewer’s direction. Even if we’re not the target, we might be in the line of fire. Then there’s the words spilling out all around her. Hustle hard, they say, and keep on with a narrative about just having to provide for a family, defend home. Who is she? Are the words her interior monologue? Or are they both part of a greater whole?