We’ve seen this movie before, let’s script a better ending. A killer virus sweeps across the country, like nothing we’ve experienced for more than a century. We must learn about it on the fly; there are no vaccines and no known cures. There’s no choice but to shut everything down and quarantine in our homes. Only essential workers punch the clock each day and hours get very long for the relative few who can, or must, show up and keep basic services – like hospitals running.