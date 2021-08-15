Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Burnsville Team Tapped To Represent Minnesota In Special Olympics Softball: ‘These Kids Are More Than Just Athletes’

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Minnesota athletes are preparing to compete on the national stage, but they need a little help to get there.

The Burnsville Blast are a Special Olympics softball team that has grown in recent years. WCCO spoke with coach Ryan Petrich, who said there were only eight athletes when he joined nine years ago. Now, there are more than 60 players across three softball teams.

“These kids are more than just like athletes, they’re kind of like a family for us, like brothers and sisters, you know,” Petrich said. “We always hang out with each other, go to parties, events, just gatherings in general, so it’s a pretty core group of kids to be around.”

Petrich say getting involved with the Blast has been life changing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQawk_0bSgEjqL00

(credit: GoFundMe)

“Once you’re in it you get hooked, and you’re not gonna leave,” he said.

The team has been selected by Special Olympics Committee of the U.S.A. to represent Team Minnesota for unified softball. But of course, Minnesota winters can make it hard to train outside.

“We’re looking for either indoor facility or place to, you know, batting cages, fielding, just somewhere we can go so we can practice and get better throughout the entire year instead of taking a little break,” Petrich said.

The team started a GoFundMe to help raise money for their efforts .

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Burnsville, MN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnsville Team#Wcco#The Burnsville Blast#Team Minnesota#Falcon Heights#Fire Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Brief Tornado Touchdown Reported Near Brooten Friday Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After days of dry, steamy weather with temperatures in the 90s, thunderstorms are expected to wash over Minnesota on Friday, and some of them could be severe. —— UPDATE (9 a.m. Saturday):The Twin Cities recorded a tenth of an inch of rain overnight, but areas to the north and west saw much more rainfall; Park Rapids recorded over 3 inches, while Ottertail recorded 2.8 inches. A weak, short-lived tornado touched down in Stearns County around 6:30 p.m., but there was no widespread damage. Saturday morning will start out cloudy with a crisp afternoon on the way. Temperatures in the Twin...
Osseo, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Osseo Area Schools Modifies School Plan To Require Face Coverings For Trimester One

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Osseo Area Schools announced Friday that its back-to-school plan has been modified to require face coverings or masks inside all school facilities for the first part of the school year. On Friday, the Osseo School Board voted and approved the modification, citing rapidly increasing cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta. Much of the plan announced previously in mid-July will remain the same, but students in early childhood through grade 12, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks inside during trimester one, which is Sept. 8 through Dec. 6. “The last several months have shown that mitigating the transmission...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Reels In Answers To Your Good Questions On Fishing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The pandemic was good for recreational fishing. Researchers found more people fished in 2020, pointing to the activity as low-cost and low-risk. In Minnesota, there was a significant bump in fishing license sales, with more than 1.2 million were sold in 2020. So, if you’re new to fishing – or if you have curious children – what do you need to know about Minnesota fish? WCCO’s Heather Brown answers your Good Questions. What the biggest fish in Minnesota? Lake sturgeon. In Minnesota, the largest recorded catch and release was a 78-inch, 120-pound lake sturgeon caught in the St. Croix River in 2019....
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Radio Will Not Broadcast At Minnesota State Fair, Cites COVID Concerns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Radio announced Thursday that it will not be broadcasting from the Minnesota State Fair this year due to COVID-19 and Delta variant concerns. In a statement from management, WCCO Radio said the decision comes after the fair announced it will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. There are also no attendance limits being imposed. “The Fair chose the ‘honor system’ and for our decision-makers, it is not enough to feel comfortable,” WCCO Radio said. The statement continues by saying the decision was made for the “health and well-being” of employees. “The data is clear. Not having...
Falcon Heights, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Abby Was Such A Bright Light’: Abby Anderson, Sister Of Runner Gabe Grunewald, Killed By Driver In Falcon Heights

This story was originally published Aug. 16, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is mourning the loss of their second daughter in less than three years. Abigail Anderson, 29, was killed by a truck Saturday evening while walking on Cleveland Avenue near the Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a truck hit a parked car, which then struck Anderson. Police say the driver then performed a U-turn and ran over her while attempting to flee the scene. Anderson later died at Regions Hospital. A photo of Abby Anderson at her memorial in Falcon Heights (credit:...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Minnesota State Fair experience may not be what fair-goers are used to. After releasing its COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, many vendors and exhibitors are making a tough decision. Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said about 150 to 200 vendors and exhibitors will not be returning. She said in pre-pandemic years, the fair lost about 50 to 100 vendors and exhibitors. The fair has not been finding replacements to give more room for attendees. “Breaking attendance record is not our goal this year. For those who would love to come, we’d love to have you. For those who...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Suggests Guests Skip Weekends, Spread Out Due To COVID-19 Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair says that, while there are no official mandates regarding the upcoming fair in terms of the surging COVID-19 pandemic, guests are urged to “do the right thing” when it comes to doing what they can to maintain a safe environment. Organizers admit, with the Delta variant spreading, this is not the ideal time to have a State Fair. But they took a close look at sporting events and concerts and determined the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” would go on, but hopefully with everyone doing their part to keep people safe. “We understand that by urging rather...
NFLPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Vikings LB Cam Smith Announces Retirement A Year After Open Heart Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith, who missed the 2020 season after having open heart surgery, has announced his retirement from the NFL. “When I had open heart surgery last year, I grappled a lot with what I had been asking my body to do in order to play this great game,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “Ultimately, I’ve decided that I’ve been asking for it to do too much.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Smith (@_killacam) “Wishing you nothing but the best, Cam,” the Vikings said on Twitter. Wishing you nothing but the...
NFLPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Brett Favre Urges Young Athletes To Delay Tackle Football Participation In New PSA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest names in pro football has a message for young players: Part of the game can wait. In a new PSA, Brett Favre urges parents to wait to sign their kids up for tackle football until high school. The push is to reduce the risk of developing CTE, a degenerative brain disease. WCCO learned what’s behind the PSA, and spoke with a district that chose an alternate football focus. Hopkins Football has continued to evolve over the last decade. It currently offers flag, or what’s called flex football, until seventh grade. “There’s definitely a concern out there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy