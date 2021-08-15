Permits Issued for Three-Unit Building at 883 Belmont Avenue in Belmont, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit multi-family building at 883 Belmont Avenue in Belmont, West Philadelphia. The structure will rise at a mostly vacant lot on the east side of the block between Lancaster Avenue and Westminster Avenue. The wood-framed structure will span a 1,216-square-foot footprint, contain 2,736 square feet of interior space, and feature full sprinkling. Permits list DMB Investment LLC as the owner, Scott Woodruff as the architect, and Aimes LLC as the contractor.