Philadelphia, PA

Permits Issued for Three-Unit Building at 2218 North Marshall Street in North Philadelphia East

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, three-unit multi-family building at 2218 North Marshall Street in North Philadelphia East. The structure will replace a vacant lot on the west side of the block between West Susquehanna Avenue and Germantown Avenue. The building will rise from an 853-square-foot footprint and will contain 2,591 square feet of interior space, which translates to an average of around 864 square feet per apartment. The project will feature full sprinkling and a roof deck, which will offer sweeping views in most directions, as the structure will stand largely unobstructed (at least for the time being).

