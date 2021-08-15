Nola hit hard as Phils lose share of first place

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have 44 games to play following Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Reds at Citizens Bank Park. Aaron Nola could start eight of them. The Phillies pray for a better version of Nola down the stretch. He allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings on Sunday to fall to 7-7 with a 4.48 ERA. He has pitched more than five innings only 13 times in 24 starts this season. He has only nine quality starts (at least six innings and three earned runs or fewer). He has pitched back-to-back quality starts just twice.