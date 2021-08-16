Fox News Guest Tells Mark Levin $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill is ‘Like World War III’ and Will Contribute to Country’s ‘Fiscal Child Abuse’

A guest on The Mark Levin Show, economist Steve Moore, said on Sunday that Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution “is like World War III.”. “We’re going to be debating this I think through Christmas, this is like World War III,” Moore said. “We cannot allow them to do this. Every bad idea — you know they want to reregulate the economy, they’ve got critical race theory in here, they’ve got this modern monetary theory idea that they could keep borrowing and borrowing — it is so bad. It has all of the election so-called reforms, it gets rid of, you know, voter ID.”