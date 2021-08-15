Cancel
Mankato, MN

Ask Us: Reader looks for speeding loopholes in school zones

thelandonline.com
 8 days ago

Q: You recently published the news that Mankato adopted a new “school zone” ordinance to match the one in North Mankato. What do they really require? Must we drive no more than 20 mph in the following situations? If children are walking on the sidewalk? If children are riding bicycles or other things such as scooters on the sidewalk? If children are with what appears to be an adult? What ages are included? If people appear to be teenagers does the law apply? If children are playing behind a fence, as in the 400 block of North Second Street? Or, where can I find details about the laws of both cities? I rarely drive through school zones in North Mankato, but regularly drive through at least one Mankato school zone.

