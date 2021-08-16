Cancel
Cancer

Integrative cancer genomics in the era of precision cancer medicine

By Johji Inazawa
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cancer is a disease caused by genomic and epigenome abnormalities, and the accumulation of such abnormalities and errors results in cancer evolution. The development of next-generation sequencers (NGSs) led to a large-scale cancer genome sequence project, which revealed the existence of a huge number of nucleic acid sequence alterations in the genomes of various cancer cells.

Health
Japan
Science
Tokyo, JP
Diseases & Treatments
Google
Cancer
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Integrated multi‑omics analysis of ovarian cancer using variational autoencoders

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85285-4, published online 18 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Mosharraf Sarker which was incorrectly given as Mosharraf Sarkar. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Muta Tah...
Buffalo, NYncsl.org

New Era of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment | OAS Episode 138

One of the most promising areas of cancer treatment involves identifying the cancer a person has and using therapies targeted at just that cancer. This field of precision medicine or targeted medicine is not well understood by most lawmakers or the general public. On the podcast to discuss this emerging...
CancerNature.com

IFNγ signaling integrity in colorectal cancer immunity and immunotherapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The majority of colorectal cancer patients are not responsive to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB). The interferon gamma (IFNγ) signaling pathway drives spontaneous and ICB-induced antitumor immunity. In this review, we summarize recent advances in the epigenetic, genetic, and functional integrity of the IFNγ signaling pathway in the colorectal cancer microenvironment and its immunological relevance in the therapeutic efficacy of and resistance to ICB. Moreover, we discuss how to target IFNγ signaling to inform novel clinical trials to treat patients with colorectal cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Actionable metastatic cancer genome is remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs

A one-time analysis of entire-tumor DNA is almost always sufficient to find all DNA errors that may be relevant for treating metastatic cancer. This is because actionable DNA errors remain remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs. This discovery was made by Dutch researchers in a study led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They published their findings on August 9 online in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.
CancerNature.com

Integrative oncogene-dependency mapping identifies RIT1 vulnerabilities and synergies in lung cancer

CRISPR-based cancer dependency maps are accelerating advances in cancer precision medicine, but adequate functional maps are limited to the most common oncogenes. To identify opportunities for therapeutic intervention in other rarer subsets of cancer, we investigate the oncogene-specific dependencies conferred by the lung cancer oncogene, RIT1. Here, genome-wide CRISPR screening in KRAS, EGFR, and RIT1-mutant isogenic lung cancer cells identifies shared and unique vulnerabilities of each oncogene. Combining this genetic data with small-molecule sensitivity profiling, we identify a unique vulnerability of RIT1-mutant cells to loss of spindle assembly checkpoint regulators. Oncogenic RIT1M90I weakens the spindle assembly checkpoint and perturbs mitotic timing, resulting in sensitivity to Aurora A inhibition. In addition, we observe synergy between mutant RIT1 and activation of YAP1 in multiple models and frequent nuclear overexpression of YAP1 in human primary RIT1-mutant lung tumors. These results provide a genome-wide atlas of oncogenic RIT1 functional interactions and identify components of the RAS pathway, spindle assembly checkpoint, and Hippo/YAP1 network as candidate therapeutic targets in RIT1-mutant lung cancer.
HealthMedCity News

Molecular labs hold the key to evidence-based precision medicine

As with many things in the healthcare industry, molecular labs are evolving at an incredible pace with advances in everything from instrumentation to service delivery and more. No longer the mysterious hidden function tucked away in a remote part of the hospital, molecular testing labs are becoming a much more prominent part of the overall healthcare package. One reason for their rise in prominence is an increased emphasis on evidence-based precision medicine.
Sciencedrperlmutter.com

Precision Medicine Approach to Alzheimer’s Disease: Successful Proof-of-Concept Trial

Kat Toups, Ann Hathaway, Deborah Gordon, Henrianna Chung, Cyrus Raji, Alan Boyd, Benjamin D. Hill, Sharon Hausman-Cohen, Mouna Attarha, Won Jong Chwa, Michael Jarrett, Dale E. Bredesen. Importance: Effective therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment are needed. Objective: To determine whether a precision medicine approach to Alzheimer’s disease...
CancerScientist

Aging and Cancer: A Complex Relationship

1:00 - 4:00 PM, Eastern Time. Aging is clearly linked to cancer, as researchers have shown that biological age impacts not only cancer risk and pathogenesis, but also patient responses to treatment and quality of life. However, older patients and models that mimic older individuals remain under-represented in cancer research, something that creates problems when it comes to translating laboratory findings to the clinic and developing treatment regimens optimized for older patients.
Sioux Falls, SDbeckershospitalreview.com

Avera, Mount Sinai genomics spinout partner to improve precision cancer care

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health is teaming up with Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, on a precision medicine initiative to improve cancer treatments. Four details:. 1. Under the partnership, Avera Cancer Institute will use Sema4's health intelligence platform to collect and integrate clinical and...
Medical & BiotechThrive Global

Scott Megill of Coriell Life Sciences: “Invest in precision medicine”

Invest in precision medicine. From no symptoms to fatal conditions, COVID-19’s wide range of effects on those who contracted the disease underscore how just differently everyone’s bodies function. That’s the fundamental premise of precision medicine, which aims to provide highly personalized care based on all of the factors that make a patient unique, right down to their DNA. By investing in proven precision medicine tools and technologies, healthcare leaders — including payers and providers — are well-positioned to improve outcomes, reduce unnecessary costs, and raise the bar on the standard of care.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Modern Testing and Treatment for Rare Genomic Alterations in Colorectal Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Michael J. Overman, MD, discussed targeted rare genomic alterations in colorectal cancer. Research looking at subsets of colorectal cancer (CRC) has identified targets for rare genomic alterations in recent years. But the expanding space still has much room for grow, according to Michael Overman, MD.
CancerHealthcare IT News

HIMSS21 tech news: Providers and vendors launch three precision medicine initiatives

Avera Health, a regional health system that serves 300 locations across the Upper Midwest, and Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company, have launched a joint precision medicine initiative. The initiative initially will focus on advancing oncology care, enabling Avera Health's providers and patients to benefit from data-driven insights that inform targeted cancer treatments.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Bandit Algorithms for Precision Medicine

The Oxford English Dictionary defines precision medicine as "medical care designed to optimize efficiency or therapeutic benefit for particular groups of patients, especially by using genetic or molecular profiling." It is not an entirely new idea: physicians from ancient times have recognized that medical treatment needs to consider individual variations in patient characteristics. However, the modern precision medicine movement has been enabled by a confluence of events: scientific advances in fields such as genetics and pharmacology, technological advances in mobile devices and wearable sensors, and methodological advances in computing and data sciences.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The Green Anti-Cancer Weapon. The Role of Natural Compounds in Bladder Cancer Treatment

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Jul 21;22(15):7787. doi: 10.3390/ijms22157787. Bladder cancer (BC) is the second most common genitourinary cancer. In 2018, 550,000 people in the world were diagnosed with BC, and the number of new cases continues to rise. BC is also characterized by high recurrence risk, despite therapies. Although in the last few years, the range of BC therapy has considerably widened, it is associated with severe side effects and the development of drug resistance, which is hampering treatment success. Thus, patients are increasingly choosing products of natural origin as an alternative or complementary therapeutic options. Therefore, in this article, we aim to elucidate, using the available literature, the role of natural substances such as curcumin, sulforaphane, resveratrol, quercetin, 6-gingerol, delphinidin, epigallocatechin-3-gallate and gossypol in the BC treatment. Numerous clinical and preclinical studies point to their role in the modulation of the signaling pathways, such as cell proliferation, cell survival, apoptosis and cell death.
CancerEverydayHealth.com

Lung Cancer: Stages of Lung Cancer

Staging the cancer is important because it will help your doctor determine what therapies will work best for your situation. Doctors often use imaging scans to stage a lung cancer. These tests might include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT) scan, or positron emission tomography (PET). Additionally, if you’ve...
Cancercell.com

Extracellular matrix-based cancer targeting

Modified extracellular matrix in the tumor microenvironment dictates cancer cell properties, metastatic potential, and formation of premetastatic niches. Proteoglycans and hyaluronan in provisional matrix modulate the bioavailability of matrix-bound effectors, cancer cell signaling, angiogenesis, and tumor spread. The outside-in interactions of integrins with tumor matrix, the migratory tracks for cancer...
ScienceNature.com

Retraction Note: FABP4 contributes to renal interstitial fibrosis via mediating inflammation and lipid metabolism

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-019-1610-5 published online 16 May 2019. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article because concerns have been raised regarding some of the figures. An investigation by the College of Pharmacy Dalian Medical University has established that during the course of revision, the bands of ACOX1 and ACADL in rats were repeatedly pasted in Fig. 3C. In the Oil Red O staining result of NFK-49F cells treated with/without LPS + siFABP4 in Fig. 4E, and immunofluorescence result of α-SMA and COL1A expressions in NRK-49F cells treated without LPS + siFABP4 in Fig. 4D, incorrect photos were provided due to file placement confusion. While the institutional investigation has not found evidence of misconduct, the Editors-in-Chief have found that, due to the errors, the findings are no longer reliable. The authors all agree with this retraction.

