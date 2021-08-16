Cancel
Willard, OH

South Central blasts Crestline in scrimmage; prep for Willard

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 6 days ago
GREENWICH — The South Central football team blasted its way past host Crestline on Aug. 13 in a two-quarter scrimmage.

The Trojans outscored the Bulldogs by a 30-0 margin in the 24 minutes of live action in the final tune-up in preparation for Friday’s 2021 regular season opener against visiting Willard.

“There was some good and some things that we still need to clean up,” South Central head coach Corey Fickiesen said. “We felt like we tackled better than we did in the first scrimmage, which has been a big emphasis for us since then.

“We need to clean up still being more consistent, blocking assignments, reads, catching — all the basics we have to continue to work on.”

Fickiesen says his team is close to feeling it has the repetition and preparation in place to go this coming week.

“It’s always hard to tell after scrimmages if you are fully ready,” he said. “We are just going to continue to try and clean things up that we feel need fixed, and try to keep getting better each day.”

In the scrimmage against Crestline, Fickiesen said the Trojan coaching staff got some pleasant surprises in the form of depth.

“We had a couple other guys come in and play well, so we are trying to build some more depth at various spots,” he said. “Some of those guys showed that they are getting close to being ready for live Friday night action.”

South Central now turns itself back to nearby Willard to begin the season. The Crimson Flashes will make the 11-mile trip to Greenwich for the third all-time meeting between the two teams.

The Trojans claimed a 32-26 win in overtime to open the 2018 season, then cruised to a 46-14 win in the 2019 opener. The two teams did not meet in 2020 with the reduced and altered schedules from the coronavirus fallout.

Willard is led by first-year head coach Bill Speller.

“I think they are doing a good job over there. From what we have seen, Coach Speller is doing a really good job,” Fickiesen said. “We know they have some playmakers, Trey Paxton (at receiver), Dario Lopez at running back and Cole Weiss at quarterback — and both Cam and Isaac Robinson, Carson Weirs along with others are all guys that have looked good on film.”

Fickiesen said the Crimson Flashes will also pose a size challenge.

“They are big up front. We are going to have to play disciplined, turnover-free football in order to beat them,” he said. “We expect it to be a battle on Friday night and we are looking forward to opening it up on our home field.”

