Ben Skowronek’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for LA Rams

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom what I saw of the LA Rams wide receiver depth in their first preseason game, there is not a bad apple in the bunch. This was after one last look at training camp and a review of the young receivers, and calling out some as not likely to make the roster. Well, I may have to rethink that. You see, nobody really stole the show on offense, but almost everyone showed competency. There is a pretty thick cluster of wide receivers on the roster right now.

