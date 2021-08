Through a turbulent summer filled with several coaching departures, the Decatur Eagles have announced the team’s coaching staff for the 2021 season. “I’m extremely thankful for the coaches that stayed with us this season,” Decatur athletic director Ty Lang said. “Not to say anything bad about those who decided to leave, because they all had their reasons. They all found opportunities I believe they’re going to do well in. But for the guys that stayed, they’ve been really getting after it. We’ve got a couple of new faces, and we’re still looking to hire in other areas as well.