Mike Kallmeyer visited with Rep. Tracy Richardson, (R) Marysville, to talk about the annual sales tax holiday which, in 2021, was in early August. "Every year at this time, back to school is back to shopping, looking at all of the various supplies, getting the kids their shoes, their jeans and in some cases, older students their computers,” said Richardson. “It's a lot all at once, so if we can help and just get folks saving, the good Ohioans the opportunity to save just a little bit of money, I'm all about it. In fact, I would be in favor of additional tax savings if we could make that happen."​