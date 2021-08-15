Cancel
Public Safety

Point value and additional information on MD TA-21-801.1 citation?

By Asked in Baltimore, MD
 6 days ago

Hello and thank you so much in advanced for your help! I received my first ever traffic violation citation. I was clocked via radar going 89mph in a 70mph on 70 W/B at Linganore Rd. The officer stated this would be 3 points and a fine of $160. I cannot find any indicator of points on the citation - is there any way to confirm what points the officer has assigned me? With online research, I am under the impression this may only be a 2 point offence rather than 3? Any clarification on point value is appreciated. In addition, after research it appears it would be in my best interest to request a trial rather than a waiver hearing? Should I complete a driving course prior to trial to help my case? If the police officer does show up, should I start by pleading guilty and request at PBJ considering my clean record prior to this incident?

Public Safety
