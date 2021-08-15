Oil Drops at the Start of the Week on Sustained Delta Concerns

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken down a bit during the course of the trading week, to slice through support yet again. That being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing downward pressure, as the extensively the $60 level, then I think we have much further to go. In the short term, do not be surprised at all to see a little bit of a bounce, as there are still people out there carping on about the idea of the global economy picking up, but it is worth noting that structure is starting to break down, and already has done so on the daily timeframe.