Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Drops at the Start of the Week on Sustained Delta Concerns

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped at the week’s opening as the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.4% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, cases were at or near records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that the country was prepared to distribute a third shot of vaccine should that be needed.

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#U S Oil Production#Baker Hughes Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Vietnam
Related
Colorado State360durango.com

Colorado gas prices remain high as supply drops below demand

(The Center Square) – Colorado's average price per gallon of gas is nearly 50 cents more than the national average. Gas prices average $3.64 per gallon in the state, with some areas reaching almost $5 per gallon, according to AAA. The nationwide average sits at $3.18 per gallon as of this week.
TrafficTennessee Tribune

Negativity Reigns Supreme As Oil Prices Sink

Oil prices sank to a three-month low on Thursday despite strong U.S. federal data that would have usually been expected to send prices higher. Analysts told Zenger that was because the prevailing sentiment in markets has become negative. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a drop in commercial...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil in longest run of declines since 2019

Oil headed for its longest stretch of declines since 2019 as the Federal Reserve’s signal it will start tapering stimulus promoted a rally in the dollar, while concerns continue to mount about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate futures fell for a seventh day, taking the week’s drop to 8.9...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. rig count inches up as oil prices continue to fall

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by three this week as crude prices headed for their longest stretch of declines in two years. The rig count rose to 503, nearly double the 254 a year ago and the highest since April 2020. A year ago this month, the U.S. rig count hit a pandemic low of 244 as global crude demand tumbled amid lockdowns and travel restrictions. Despite crossing the 500 milestone last week, the number of operating rigs remans far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production.
Trafficinvesting.com

As Oil Prices Slump, 5 Things Could Drive Market Volatility

Oil prices continued slumping on Wednesday, as the market weighed the dollar 's strength compared to other currencies, along with the global rise of coronavirus cases. As market volatility continues, here are 5 issues traders should be aware of and how they might impact the market:. 1. U.S. oil demand...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops towards $66, lowest since May on demand concerns

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Oil dropped towards $66 a barrel on Thursday to its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination...
Energy Industrycity-sentinel.com

New Analysis: Oklahoma-Made Natural Gas and Oil Drives U.S. Economic Recovery, Strengthens All Industries

The City Sentinel August 2021 Print Edition, Staff Report. The American Petroleum Institute released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s vast economic impact on Oklahoma’s economy and highlighted its importance to the state’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI Expires at 3-Month Low as Delta Halts Demand Growth Rate

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange finished a volatile trading week with sharp losses, sending West Texas Intermediate September below $63 barrel (bbl) at expiration Friday afternoon, as traders reassess prospects for a delayed recovery in global oil demand this year, hammered by the aggressive spread of COVID-19 infections and rising inflation across major oil consuming economies.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Delta, Fed dominate economic conversation as stocks jump, oil drops

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Stocks recovered ground on Friday despite concerns about economic growth amid rising COVID-19 cases, which continued to take its toll on oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) ended up 0.65%, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Energy Industrytheshotcaller.net

Marine Bunker Oil Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Exxon Mobil, Lukoil, Chevron, Total

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Marine Bunker Oil Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Marine Bunker Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Break Through Support

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken down a bit during the course of the trading week, to slice through support yet again. That being the case, the market is likely to continue seeing downward pressure, as the extensively the $60 level, then I think we have much further to go. In the short term, do not be surprised at all to see a little bit of a bounce, as there are still people out there carping on about the idea of the global economy picking up, but it is worth noting that structure is starting to break down, and already has done so on the daily timeframe.
TrafficZacks.com

Oil Price Slumps: What Lies Ahead for Energy ETFs?

The dual attack of a spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide and a rise in U.S. dollar has taken a toll on oil price lately. U.S. crude has dropped more than 7% and Brent has slumped more than 5% during the past six days, representing the longest losing streak since February 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy