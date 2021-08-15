Oil Drops at the Start of the Week on Sustained Delta Concerns
(Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped at the week’s opening as the continued spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.4% after a 0.9% loss on Friday. In Asia, cases were at or near records in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that the country was prepared to distribute a third shot of vaccine should that be needed.za.investing.com
