GREENSBORO, N.C. — What if someone told you that a PGA Tour event finished with a six-man playoff, and that wasn't even the most exciting part of Sunday's final round? What if someone told you that Chesson Hadley and Justin Rose were locked in one of the most dramatic duels of the season, but neither of them was on the course, and that their fates would be decided by Branden Grace and Tyler McCumber, neither of whom won the tournament?