California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Assemblymember James C. Ramos recently highlighted a major new $5 million investment in the state budget aimed at supporting public safety on tribal lands in California. The funds are for the implementation of California Assembly Bill 3099 (AB 3099), which calls for the California Department of Justice to provide training and guidance to law enforcement agencies and tribal governments to help reduce uncertainty regarding criminal jurisdiction and improve public safety on tribal lands. The new effort also includes funds to study challenges related to the reporting and identification of missing and murdered Native Americans in California, particularly women and girls. California is home to one of the largest populations of Native American and Alaskan Native heritage people in the country — with approximately 176 California Native American Tribes and a little over 100 separate tribal reservations.