Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Rep. Jake Auchincloss On Afghanistan Collapse To Taliban: ‘As A Veteran, It’s Painful’

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBqfB_0bSfVIfa00

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss commanded infantry troops in Afghanistan in 2012. He shares the emptiness that so many fellow veterans and their families feel right now as news from Afghanistan continues to show the Taliban taking control and approaching the capital city Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul and the U.S. evacuated Americans from the country on Sunday.

“As a veteran, it’s painful. It’s painful to think of the Afghan interpreters with whom I worked, the villagers through whose villages I patrolled, and think about what their life is like right now,” Auchincloss said.

“You can’t fight your way to victory in counter-insurgency, you need to broker a political solution. And despite building an air force and building an army, and crafting many of the organs of state for the governors in Kabul, they line their own pockets instead of delivering political statesmanship,” Auchincloss told WBZ-TV.

He also said he believes President Joe Biden correctly assessed that Americans could not sustain Afghanistan as a “forever war.”

There were successes, like the death of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, Auchincloss said, but he worries for the future of Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton, who is also a Marine veteran, released a statement that said in part:

To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest. Worse, it was avoidable. The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat. For months, I have been calling on the Administration to evacuate our allies immediately—not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more “orderly.”

While I am proud that a strong, bipartisan majority in Congress voted to expand the Special Immigrant Visa program in support of our Afghan friends, my worst fear has become realized: That ultimately this effort would distract from what is truly needed, an immediate evacuation. The fact that, at this hour, we have not even secured the civilian half of Kabul Airport is testament to our moral and operational failure. We need to rectify this immediately. America and our allies must drop the onerous visa requirements where a typo can condemn an ally to torture and death, and the military must continue the evacuation for as long as it takes.

We should also not forget that the tragedy that unfolds before us today was set in motion by Secretary Pompeo and President Trump, who negotiated in secret with the Taliban terrorists last year in order to meet a campaign promise.

Today’s tragedy must also serve as a wakeup call to Congress, who holds ultimate, Constitutional responsibility for sending our best and brightest to war on the nation’s behalf. Successive leaders of both parties have failed to hold the votes for re-authorizing this conflict for the last two decades since we invaded to find Osama bin Laden. For that, all of us in Congress should be ashamed.

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Veteran#Americans#Wbz Tv#Al Qaeda#Marine#Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Threatened With Impeachment If He Leaves Americans, Allies in Afghanistan as Blunders May Expose US to Terror Attacks

Experts believe the chaos in Afghanistan might jeopardize Joe Biden's presidency if Republicans try to impeach him over the escalating catastrophe. A succession of critical blunders in the war-torn country is suspected to have sparked a revival of Islamist terror assaults in the United States. Both Democrats and Republicans have...
MilitaryThe New Yorker

David Petraeus on American Mistakes in Afghanistan

David Petraeus, the retired four-star Army general, served in the military for nearly four decades, eventually becoming the most famous and revered member of the armed forces during the war on terror and the war in Iraq. Known for developing a new theory of counter-insurgency, which emphasized winning the support of civilians rather than seizing territory, Petraeus was placed in charge of all troops in Iraq by President George W. Bush in 2007 and oversaw the so-called surge of forces meant to turn around a faltering war effort. In 2010, President Barack Obama, who had ordered a surge of troops in Afghanistan—a move opposed by then Vice-President Joe Biden—appointed General Petraeus the commander of forces in that country. Petraeus retired from the military the following year, and went on to serve as Obama’s C.I.A. director. He resigned from that post in 2012, after providing classified information to his biographer, Paula Broadwell, with whom he was having an affair. Petraeus later pleaded guilty to one count of mishandling classified information. He is now a partner in the global investment firm K.K.R. and chairman of the K.K.R. Global Institute.
WorldSioux City Journal

PAT BUCHANAN: Aftermath of an Afghanistan debacle

In Afghanistan, the mission failure appears complete. The trillion-dollar project to plant Western democracy in a Muslim nation historically fabled for driving out imperial intruders has crashed and burned after 20 years, and the Taliban are suddenly back in power. After investing scores of billions in training and arming a...
MilitaryINFORUM

Nelson: America's war in Afghanistan is finally over

Thus ends (we hope) America's longest war, a blood-soaked venture in Afghanistan made all the more disgusting by being unnecessary to our security. Egyptian Osama bin Laden initially denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks and in fact his FBI Most Wanted poster, updated in November 2001, never mentioned him as a suspect in the suicide airplane bombings. Bin Laden fled to Afghanistan under the somewhat reluctant aegis of the Taliban, which had nothing to do with 9/11 and in fact was willing to turn bin Laden over to the U.S. if proof of his responsibility were forthcoming. None was because we had none, and then-President George Bush rejected all negotiations in favor of war.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘It’s getting punched in the gut.’ Veterans, families try to reconcile Afghanistan collapse with military sacrifice.

The dark evenings spent saluting coffins loaded onto aircraft bound for America. The Afghan boy with a wounded arm, recovering in an American military hospital. The wife of a Marine who was killed, posting on the memorial page for her husband, “What was the purpose?” All are moments connected to area veterans’ service in Afghanistan; all are memories they now struggle to reconcile with the ...
Militarywpsu.org

Rep. Seth Moulton Shares A Veteran's Perspective On Afghanistan

As the fallout from Afghanistan continues, many veterans are speaking out. One of those is Rep. Seth Moulton, a veteran of two tours in Iraq. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Moulton, a Democrat of Massachusetts. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
WorldLos Angeles Daily News

Afghanistan: Letters

Trump and Biden were both correct in removing troops from Afghanistan. Unlike Bush, who claimed “mission accomplished,” Obama actually accomplished our mission when he killed Osama bin Laden. After that, we had no business being there. The idea of getting rid of Al-Qaeda or the Taliban (both terrorist organizations) has as much chance of success as getting rid of Christianity. It will never happen. What I find quizzical is that Republicans had no trouble passing military spending in the Middle East, which is over $6.4 trillion on a rabbit hole. Yet they refuse to approve President Biden’s $4.5 trillion plan to repair our infrastructure and provide additional service to Americans. Suddenly they have acquired their usual hypocritic mantra of being against “deficit spending.” We are out of a country that has no desire to fight, after 20 years, for their own freedom in spite of the U.S. and other countries giving them ample military equipment, which is now in the hands of the Taliban. It’s not pretty, but it is necessary. Perhaps a better solution would be to send Governor Newsom to Afghanistan to fight for the rights to their lithium, which he needs for the batteries for his electric car mandate.
WorldNPR

Afghanistan's Health Care Is In 'Limbo' Following Taliban Takeover, Says MSF Rep

How is Afghanistan's health system faring amid the Taliban takeover?. To get a perspective, NPR spoke on Thursday with Filipe Ribeiro, the country representative for Doctors Without Borders, to find out where things stand for patients and health workers in the organization's hospitals and clinics across Afghanistan. Ribeiro previously spoke...
MilitaryHerald-Dispatch

Mac Warner: Was Afghanistan a surrender or a handoff?

As Afghanistan falls to Islamic fundamentalists, our sustained involvement with a haphazard withdrawal prompts the question, “was it worth it?”. The Army’s mission is to deter war, and when deterrence fails, to fight and win our nation’s battles. For two decades, we deterred another 9/11-style attack. We got justice for the 2,977 lives ripped from us on that fateful day. And we learned very painful, but valuable lessons.
WorldBoston Globe

These are the shadowy Taliban leaders now running Afghanistan

For decades the Taliban’s leadership structure has been in the shadows: Even before the US invasion in 2001, little was known about how the group operates beyond the names of a few top leaders. Now the militants are trying to recast themselves in a more moderate mold: promising amnesty for...
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
Foreign PolicyFox40

Rep. John Garamendi discusses Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

(KTXL) — Representative John Garamendi talks with FOX40’s Bridgette Bjorlo about Taliban forces gaining control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday. “In the past 24 hours everything has changed in Afghanistan,” Garamendi said. “The Taliban has clearly gained control of Kabul — they’ve taken the government.”. The Afghan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy