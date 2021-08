Caden Cannon can vividly remember his first high school tee shot in the Alton Tee-Off Classic like it was yesterday. “I started on hole 9 at Spencer T. (Olin) and it was a good shot. Went right down the middle of the fairway,” the O'Fallon High standout said. “I remember the whole round vividly, too. And now here we are, senior year. It's crazy to think about.”