In traditional single-QB fantasy football leagues, it's often been good practice to wait until the middle rounds of your drafts to select a quarterback. With the recent emergence of dual-threat QBs and nuclear passing numbers, the temptation to take a QB early has gotten more enticing. This year, the top tier in the rankings consists of Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, and Josh Allen. Each possesses qualities that separate him from the rest of the pack -- namely rushing prowess and electric playmakers around them.