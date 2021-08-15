Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Orange County expands early childhood mental health consultation services

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County is expanding Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation services for children up to eight years old. “Children have experienced unexpected stressors as a result of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “As students return to the classroom this fall, for the first time in over a year for many, parents and teachers must work together with mental health professionals to improve their student’s social, emotional, and behavioral health and development.”

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Behavioral Health#Childhood#Mhsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy