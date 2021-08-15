Orange County expands early childhood mental health consultation services
Orange County is expanding Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation services for children up to eight years old. “Children have experienced unexpected stressors as a result of the pandemic,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “As students return to the classroom this fall, for the first time in over a year for many, parents and teachers must work together with mental health professionals to improve their student’s social, emotional, and behavioral health and development.”www.oc-breeze.com
