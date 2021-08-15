Letter to the Editor: In order to make state better, voting is crucial

In mid-July, CNBC published their annual study of best states to do business in and best states to live in. Their methods are solid, so we should be a bit concerned that among the best states to do business in, Arizona was only 30th out of 50. In terms of the best states to live in, and particularly a state that would attract employees to Arizona, we ranked 50th out of 50. Why are we middling as a place to do business in, and ranked dead last as best state to live in?