Rehoboth, MA

The path of destruction that ended in a hit-and-run

Taunton Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, folks, and welcome to a brand new week!. Before we look forward, let’s look back. Every week, we keep track of the stories most important to you and compile them in one convenient location in case you’ve missed something. This week we had the story of Lisa Rocha, killed in a hit-and-run downtown. Meanwhile, Bettencourt Farm in Rehoboth is in need of a new barn and needs your help, a School Committee race is heating up, there’s news on masks in schools and more. Check out these stories in case you missed anything, right here.

